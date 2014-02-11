FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 1.26 trln rph from sharia bonds, below target
#Credit Markets
February 11, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia raises 1.26 trln rph from sharia bonds, below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry raised 1.26 trillion rupiah ($103.51 million) at a sukuk auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the ministry’s debt office said.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy only sold six-month T-bills and 29-year project-based sukuk, with yields mixed compared with the previous auction on Jan. 28.

The yield for six-month sharia T-bills was 6.48549, versus 6.68304 percent. The yield for 29-year project-based sukuk was 9.92995 percent, against 9.84367 percent previously.

There were no winning bids for six- and 13-year project-based sukuk.

Total bids were 5.349 trillion rupiah, lower than 5.816 trillion rupiah from previous auction.

$1 = 12172.5 rupiah Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
