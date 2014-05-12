FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises better-than-expected 10 trln rph at bond auction, yields mixed
#Credit Markets
May 12, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia raises better-than-expected 10 trln rph at bond auction, yields mixed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 10 trillion rupiah ($867.30 million) of conventional bonds at an auction on Monday, higher than an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s debt office said.

Yields were mixed from the previous auction on April 29.

Bids totaled 14.2 trillion rupiah, below the 16.9 trillion rupiah seen in the last sale and the lowest level this year.

The weighted average yield for nine-month T-bill was 6.27414 percent and that of one-year T-bills was 6.43950 percent, lower than 6.52000 percent in the previous auction.

The yield for benchmark 10-year bonds was 8.00992 percent.

Yields for 15-year bonds and 20-year bonds were 8.46535 percent and 8.57281 percent, respectively, higher than 8.35895 percent and 8.52891 percent in the last sale.

($1 = 11,530 rupiah)

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
