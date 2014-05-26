FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 8.1 trln rph at bond auction, yields higher
May 26, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia raises 8.1 trln rph at bond auction, yields higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 8.1 trillion rupiah ($697.37 million) of conventional bonds at an auction on Monday, just above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s debt office said.

Yields were higher than the previous auction on May 12.

Total bids were 15.1 trillion rupiah, below the average amount of the last 10 auctions, but higher than the 14.2 trillion rupiah from the previous auction.

The weighted average yield for 9-month T-bill was 6.34889 percent, higher than 6.27414 percent from the previous auction.

The yield for 5-year bonds was 7.66608 percent.

Yields for 15-year bonds and 20-year bonds were 8.52988 percent and 8.63929 percent, respectively, higher than 8.46535 percent and 8.57281 percent in the last sale.

There were no winning bids for the Indonesia one-year T-bills.

($1 = 11,615 rupiah)

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

