Indonesia raises 12 tln rupiah at bond auction, above target

JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 12 trillion rupiah ($1.02 billion) of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s debt office said.

Yields were higher compared with the last sales on May 26.

Total bids were 21.6 trillion rupiah, compared with 15.1 trillion rupiah bid at the the previous auction.

The weighted average yields for three-month and one-year T-bills were 5.42500 percent and 6.44250 percent respectively.

The 10-year bond had a weighted average yield of 8.02667 percent.

Yields for 5-year bonds and 20-year bonds were 7.68704 percent and 8.66998 percent, respectively, higher than 7.66608 percent and 8.63929 percent from the previous auction.

($1 = 11,805 rupiah)