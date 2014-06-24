FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 8.35 trln rupiah at bond auction, yields higher
June 24, 2014 / 10:08 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia raises 8.35 trln rupiah at bond auction, yields higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 8.35 trillion rupiah ($70.82 billion) of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, exceeding an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s debt office said.

Yields were higher than at the previous auction.

The weighted average yield of ten-month T-Bills was 6.35000.

Fifteen-year bonds had a weighted average yield of 8.57943 percent.

Yields for 10-year bonds and 20-year bonds were 8.17964 percent and 8.74708 percent, respectively, higher than 8.02667 percent and 8.66998 percent from the previous auction on June 10.

There was no winning bid for one year T-bills.

Total bids were 13.809 trillion rupiah, compared with 21.6 trillion rupiah bid at the previous auction. ($1=11,790 rupiah)

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by xx

