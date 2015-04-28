Indonesia raises 4.85 trln rph at bond auction, below target

JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 4.85 trillion rupiah worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 10 trillion, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The nine-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.17643 percent, higher than 5.99200 percent in a previous auction on April 14.

The weighted average yields for four-year and 14-year bonds were 7,62862 percent and 7,95998 percent respectively, compared to 7.24475 percent and 7.50983 percent in the previous auction.

The average weighted yield for the 29-year bonds was 8.27618 percent.

Total incoming bids were 7.905 trillion rupiah, lower than the 10.014 trillion rupiah received two weeks ago.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.74 for the 4-year bond. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)