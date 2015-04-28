FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises 4.85 trln rph at bond auction, below target
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia raises 4.85 trln rph at bond auction, below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 4.85 trillion rupiah worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 10 trillion, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The nine-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.17643 percent, higher than 5.99200 percent in a previous auction on April 14.

The weighted average yields for four-year and 14-year bonds were 7,62862 percent and 7,95998 percent respectively, compared to 7.24475 percent and 7.50983 percent in the previous auction.

The average weighted yield for the 29-year bonds was 8.27618 percent.

Total incoming bids were 7.905 trillion rupiah, lower than the 10.014 trillion rupiah received two weeks ago.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.74 for the 4-year bond. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.