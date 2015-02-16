FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 12 trln rupiah at bond auction
February 16, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia raises 12 trln rupiah at bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 12 trillion rupiah ($941.92 million) worth conventional bonds at an auction on Monday, as targeted, an official from the finance ministry’s debt office said.

The one-year T-bills had the weighted average yield of 6.24200 percent, higher than 6.20538 percent from the previous auction on Feb. 3.

The weighted average yields for nine-year and 19-year bonds were 7.26658 percent and 7.69798 percent, respectively.

Total incoming bids were 36.090 trillion rupiah, lower than last incoming bids of 40.234 trillion rupiah.

Highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.51 for one-year T-bills. ($1 = 12,740 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

