Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, most yields lower

JAKARTA, March 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 10 trillion rupiah ($771.31 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, as targeted, an official from the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yield for three-month T-bills was 5.31500 percent.

The one-year T-bills had a weighted average yield of 5.89000 percent, lower than 6.24200 percent from the previous auction on Feb. 16.

The weighted average yields for nine-year and 19-year bonds were 6.93270 percent and 7.33941 percent, lower than previous sales of 7.26658 percent and 7.69798 percent, respectively.

Total incoming bids were 22.842 trillion rupiah, lower than last incoming bids of 36.090 trillion rupiah.

Highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.67 for three-month T-bills. ($1 = 12,965 rupiah)