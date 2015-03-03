FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, most yields lower
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, most yields lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 10 trillion rupiah ($771.31 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, as targeted, an official from the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yield for three-month T-bills was 5.31500 percent.

The one-year T-bills had a weighted average yield of 5.89000 percent, lower than 6.24200 percent from the previous auction on Feb. 16.

The weighted average yields for nine-year and 19-year bonds were 6.93270 percent and 7.33941 percent, lower than previous sales of 7.26658 percent and 7.69798 percent, respectively.

Total incoming bids were 22.842 trillion rupiah, lower than last incoming bids of 36.090 trillion rupiah.

Highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.67 for three-month T-bills. ($1 = 12,965 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.