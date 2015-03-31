FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, as targeted
March 31, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, as targeted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 10 trillion rupiah ($765.1 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in line with an indicative target, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The three-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of 5.40205 percent.

The one-year T-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.11300 percent, higher than 5.92043 percent from the previous auction on March 17.

The weighted average yields for nine-year and 19-year bonds were 7.43877 percent and 7.77844 percent, respectively.

The statement did not say about the total incoming bids.

Highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.52 for the three-month T-bills.

Indonesia aims to raise 93.5 trillion rupiah as its second- quarter target between April and June this year from both of conventional and sharia bonds, excludes foreign denominated and retail bonds. ($1 = 13,070 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

