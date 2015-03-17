Indonesia raises 6.75 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target

JAKARTA, March 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 6.75 trillion rupiah ($511.36 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah, an official from the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The one-year T-bills had a weighted average yield of 5.92043 percent, higher than 5.89000 percent from the previous auction on March 3.

The weighted average yields for four-year and 14-year bonds were 7.27938 percent and 7.62988 percent, respectively.

The 29-year bond had a weighted average yield of 8.02978 percent.

Total incoming bids were 17.28 trillion rupiah, lower than the 22.842 trillion rupiah received on March 3.

Highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.74 for the four-year bonds. ($1 = 13,200 rupiah) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)