FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises 8.66 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia raises 8.66 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 8.66 trillion rupiah worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below an inidicative target of 10 trillion, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The nine-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of 5.99200 percent.

The weighted average yields for four-year and 14-year bonds were 7.24475 percent and 7.50983 percent, respectively.

Total incoming bids were 10.014 trillion rupiah, lower than the 15.188 trillion rupiah received on March 31.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.22 for the 14-year bond. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.