Indonesia raises 11.8 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
#Financials
May 11, 2015

Indonesia raises 11.8 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 11.8 trillion rupiah ($897.68 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Monday, above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The three-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of 5.7692 percent and the one-year T-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.52767 percent.

The weighted average yields for nine-year and 19-year bonds were 8.16169 percent and 8.47925 percent, respectively.

Total incoming bids were 13.302 trillion rupiah, nearly double the 7.905 trillion rupiah received on April 28.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.50 for the one-year T-bills. ($1 = 13,145 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

