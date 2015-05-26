FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 7.2 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target
May 26, 2015 / 9:13 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia raises 7.2 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 7.2 trillion rupiah ($545.25 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The nine-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.60059 percent.

The weighted average yield for nine-year bonds was 8.19942 percent, higher than 8.16169 percent previously sold on May 11.

For the 19-year bonds it was 8.40755 percent, lower than 8.47925 percent in the last auction.

Total incoming bids were 11.593 trillion rupiah, lower than 13.302 trillion rupiah received in the last auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.81 for the 19-year bonds. ($1 = 13,205.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
