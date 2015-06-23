FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 18 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
June 23, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia raises 18 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.36 billion) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The nine-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.69921 percent.

The 11-year bonds had a weighted average yield of 8.36990 percent.

The weighted average yield for six-year bonds and the 14-year bonds were 8.24853 percent and 8.42989 percent respectively, lower than previous auction of 8.59083 percent and 8.87774 percent each.

The weighted average yield for 19-year bonds was 8.53585 percent.

Total incoming bids were 40.01 trillion rupiah, higher than the 25.280 trillion rupiah received in the last auction on June 9.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.20 for the 14-year bonds. ($1 = 13,250 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
