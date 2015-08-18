FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises 12 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 18, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia raises 12 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 12 trillion rupiah ($866.86 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The nine-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.63470 percent.

The weighted average yield for six-year bonds was 8.40462 percent, higher than 8.33505 percent in the previous sale on Aug. 4.

The 11-year bond had a weighted average yield of 8,56968 percent. There were no winning bids for the 16-year bond.

Total bids were 20.89 trillion rupiah, lower than the 28.062 trillion rupiah received on Aug. 4.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.4 for the nine-month T-bills.

Foreign investors hold 39.03 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bond as of August 13.

$1 = 13,843.0000 rupiah Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.