Indonesia raises 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
#Financials
July 7, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia raises 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.13 billion) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The three-month and the one-year T-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.20290 percent and 6.88400 percent, respectively.

The 11-year bonds had a weighted average yield of 8.11830 percent, lower than the previous auction of 8.36990 percent on June 23.

The weighted average yield for 21-year bonds was 8.37414 percent.

Total incoming bids were 26.42 trillion rupiah, lower than the 40.01 trillion rupiah received in the last auction on June 23.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.04 for the 11-year bonds.

Indonesia has raised both conventional and Islamic rupiah-denominated bonds with the total amounting to 181.135 trillion rupiah for the first and second quarters and has targeted 63 trillion rupiah in the third quarter this year.

$1 = 13,318 rupiah Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

