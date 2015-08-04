FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
#Financials
August 4, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia raises 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.11 billion) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The three-month and the one-year t-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.22650 percent and 6.94313 percent, respectively, higher than the previous auction of 6.20290 percent and 6.88400 percent each.

The six-year bonds had a weighted average yield of 8.33505 percent.

The weighted average yield for 16-year bonds was 8.84979 percent.

Total incoming bids were 28.062 trillion rupiah, higher than the 26.42 trillion rupiah received in the last auction on July 7.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.65 for the three-month t-bills. ($1 = 13,483 rupiah) (Reporting By Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Anand Basu)

