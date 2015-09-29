FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises 1.55 trln rupiah at bond auction, far below target
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia raises 1.55 trln rupiah at bond auction, far below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 1.55 trillion rupiah ($105.6 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, far below the indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yield for the nine-month t-bills was 7.97182 percent, higher than 6.85655 percent from the previous auction on Sept. 15.

The 16-year bonds had the weighted average yield of 9.80750 percent, higher than previous weighted average yield of 9.47645 percent.

There were no winning bids for the Indonesia’s six-year and the 11-year bonds.

Total incoming bids were 8.254 trillion rupiah slightly lower than the 8.44 trillion rupiah received on Sept. 15.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.96 for the nine-month t-bills.

Foreign investors hold 37.95 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds as of Sept. 25. ($1 = 14,680 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.