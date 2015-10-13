FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 9 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
October 13, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia raises 9 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 9 trillion rupiah ($661.04 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yields for the three-month and one-year t-bills were 6.23231 percent and 7.38077 percent, respectively.

The six-year bonds had a weighted average yield of 8.48327 percent.

The weighted average yields for 11-year and 21-year bonds were 8.54727 percent and 8.86558 percent, respectively.

Total incoming bids were 11.196 trillion rupiah, higher than the 8.25 trillion rupiah received on Sept. 29.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.54 for the three-month t-bills.

The finance ministry’s financing and risk management office raised 1.36 trillion rupiah for non-tradable bonds maturing in April 1, 2016 through private placement on Oct. 8.

Foreign investors held 37.73 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds as of Oct. 9. ($1 = 13,615 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
