FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia sells 10 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia sells 10 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 10 trillion rupiah ($733.94 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 7 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yield for the eight-month t-bill was 7.05889 percent.

The weighted average yields for 6-year and 11-year bonds were 8.58626 percent and 8.63441 percent, respectively, higher than previous sale of 8.48327 percent and 8.54727 percent each on Oct. 13.

The 16-year bond had a weighted average yield of 8.93690 percent.

The weighted average yield for the 29-year bond was 9.19930 percent.

Total incoming bids were 12.66 trillion rupiah, higher than the 11.196 trillion rupiah received on Oct. 13.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.99 for the eight-month t-bill.

Foreign investors held 37.06 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds as of Oct. 23. ($1 = 13,625 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.