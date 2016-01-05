FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, as targeted
January 5, 2016 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, as targeted

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 12 trillion rupiah ($867.05 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in line with the indicative target, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yields for the three-month and one-year T-bills were 6.56300 percent and 7.51663 percent respectively, higher than 6.28265 percent and 7.28778 percent each in the previous sales on Dec. 1 last year.

The 5-year bond had a weighted average yield of 8.81961 percent, and for the 10-year bond it was 8.82997 percent.

The weighted average yield for the 20-year bond was 9.02932 percent.

Total incoming bids were 26.2 trillion rupiah, higher than the 18.9 trillion rupiah received at the previous auction on Dec. 1.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.55 for the 5-year bond.

As of Dec. 31, foreign investors held 38.21 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds.

Indonesia aims to raise 97.33 trillion rupiah of bonds as its first-quarter target between January and March this year, excludes foreign denominated and retail bonds.

($1 = 13,840 rupiah)

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

