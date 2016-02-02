Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

JAKARTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.10 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The three-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of 5.58925 percent.

The weighted average yield for the one-year T-bills was 6.81600 percent, lower than 7.23111 percent at the previous sale on Jan. 19.

Bonds maturing in September 2026 had a weighted average yield of 8.07759 percent, lower than 8.61369 percent and those maturing in May 2031 had a weighted average yield of 8.41984 percent, lower than 8.84946 percent from the last sale on Jan. 19.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in July 2021 was 7.97286 percent.

Total incoming bids were 34.64 trillion rupiah, higher than the 25 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.82 for the three-month T-bills.

As of Jan. 29, foreign investors held 38.94 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds.