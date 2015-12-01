FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia sells 9 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
#Financials
December 1, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia sells 9 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 9 trillion rupiah ($653.12 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 6 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yield for the three-month T-bill was 6.28265 percent while for the one-year T-bill was 7.28778 percent.

The 11-year bond had a weighted average yield of 8.52165 percent, lower than 8.60499 percent during the previous sale on Nov. 24.

The weighted average yield for the 6-year and 16-year bonds were 8.42731 percent and 8.70966 percent, respectively, lower than 8.52983 percent and 8.86981 percent each received in the previous sales.

Total incoming bids were 18.9 trillion rupiah, higher than the 17.86 trillion rupiah received on Nov. 24.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 7.7 for the 16-year bonds.

As of Nov. 25, foreign investors held 37.96 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds.

($1 = 13,780 rupiah)

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
