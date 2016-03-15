Indonesia sells 16.2 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

JAKARTA, March 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 16.2 trillion rupiah ($1.23 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yield for the one-year T-bills was 6.26235 percent, lower than 6.31804 percent at the previous sale on March 1.

Bonds maturing in July 2021 had a weighted average yield of 7.33986 percent, lower than 7.94935 percent from the last auction and those maturing in May 2031 had a weighted average yield of 8.21419 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2036 was 8.24995 percent, lower than the last sale’s level 8.65887 percent.

Bonds maturing in February 2044 had a weighted average yield of 8.63481 percent.

Total incoming bids were 22.08 trillion rupiah, lower than the 26.58 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.74 for Indonesia bonds maturing in May 2031.

As of March 11, foreign investors held 38.29 percent of all Indonesian government rupiah bonds, including Islamic bonds. ($1 = 13,175 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)