Indonesia sells 18 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

JAKARTA, April 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.37 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The three-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of 5.47600 percent.

The weighted average yield for the one-year T-bills was 6.35500 percent, lower than the 6.39211 percent at the previous sale on March 29.

The weighted average yields for bonds maturing in September 2026 and May 2031 were 7.52318 percent and 7.79986 percent, respectively, lower than 7.86973 percent and 8.30215 percent each at the March 29 auction.

Bonds maturing in July 2021 had a weighted average yield of 7.52318 percent.

Total incoming bids were 32.03 trillion rupiah, almost double the 16.05 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.38 for the three-month T-bills.