FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia sells $463 mln of bonds at auction, half of target
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

Indonesia sells $463 mln of bonds at auction, half of target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 6.15 trillion rupiah ($463 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, half of the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The three month T-bill had a weighted average yield of 5.65680 percent while the one-year T-bill had a weighted average yield of 6.23143 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in July 2021 was 7.49823 percent, higher than the 7.38887 percent at the April 26 auction.

Bonds maturing in May 2036 had a weighted average yield of 7.99648 percent, higher than the 7.86981 percent at the previous sale.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2031 was 7.99295 percent.

Total incoming bids were 13.43 trillion rupiah, lower than the 24.41 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.06 for the bonds maturing in May 2036. ($1 = 13,290 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.