Indonesia sells 9.99 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, below target
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 24, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Indonesia sells 9.99 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 9.99 trillion rupiah ($730.3 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said.

The T-bills maturing in February 2017 had a weighted average yield of 6.43775 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in September 2026 was 7.97700 percent.

Bonds maturing in May 2036 had a weighted average yield of 8.15696 percent, higher than the 7.99648 percent of the previous auction on May 10.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2031 was 8.14964 percent, higher than the previous sale of 7.99295 percent.

Total incoming bids were 14.69 trillion rupiah, higher than the 13.43 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.95 for the bonds maturing in May 2031.

($1 = 13,680 rupiah)

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

