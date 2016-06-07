FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

Indonesia sells 18 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.36 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The three-month t-bills had a weighted average yield of 5.52100 percent, while the one-year t-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.28462 percent, lower than the 6.43775 percent at the previous auction on May 24.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in July 2021 was 7.45834 percent.

Bonds maturing in September 2026 had a weighted average yield of 7.72402 percent, lower than the 7.97700 percent at the last auction.

Bonds maturing in May 2031 had a weighted average yield of 7.91485 percent, lower than the previous auction's 8.14964 percent.

Total incoming bids were 42.33 trillion rupiah, almost triple the 14.69 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 8.57 for the bonds maturing in September 2026. ($1 = 13,275 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

