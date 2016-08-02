Indonesia sells 18 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

JAKARTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.38 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, well above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The t-bills maturing in November 2016 had a weighted average yield of 5.34725 percent, while the t-bills maturing in August 2017 had a weighted average yield of 6.09952 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in July 2021 was 6.64090 percent, lower than 6.85354 percent in the previous auction on July 19.

Bonds maturing in September 2026 had a weighted average yield of 6.85827 percent, lower than 7.08588 percent at the previous sales.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2031 was 7.18357 percent.

Total bids were 45.88 trillion rupiah, lower than 46.85 trillion rupiah received in the auction on July 19.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.89 for the bonds maturing in September 2026.