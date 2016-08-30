FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indonesia sells 13 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 30, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Indonesia sells 13 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 13 trillion rupiah ($979.65 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The t-bills maturing in December 2016 had a weighted average yield of 5.60306 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in September 2026 was 7.13985 percent.

Bonds maturing in May 2031 had a weighted average yield of 7.39983 percent, higher than the 7.19999 percent yield at the previous auction on Aug. 16.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2036 was 7.47993 percent, higher than the previous auction's yield of 7.31998 percent.

There were no winning bids for the t-bills maturing in August 2017.

Total incoming bids were 22.12 trillion rupiah, lower than the 36.96 trillion rupiah received in the auction on Aug. 16.

The highest bid-to-cover ration was 2.91 for the bonds maturing in May 2036. ($1 = 13,270 rupiah)

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.