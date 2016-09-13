FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, as targeted
September 13, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, as targeted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 12 trillion rupiah ($910.82 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in line with the indicative target, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The t-bills maturing in September 2017 had a weighted average yield of 6.14700 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2022 was 6.78460 percent.

Tuesday auction's weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027 was 7.02381 percent.

Bonds maturing in February 2044 had a weighted average yield of 7.60075 percent.

There were no winning bids for the bonds maturing in May 2031.

Total incoming bids were 16.53 trillion rupiah, lower than the 22.12 trillion rupiah received in the auction on Aug. 30.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.55 for the t-bills maturing in September 2017.

$1 = 13,175 rupiah Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

