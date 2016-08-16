FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2016 / 7:51 AM / a year ago

Indonesia sells 18 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.37 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The t-bills maturing in May 2017 had a weighted average yield of 5.81434 percent in Tuesday's auction.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in July 2021 was 6.61373 percent, slightly lower than the 6.64090 percent in the previous auction on Aug. 2.

Bonds maturing in May 2031 had a weighted average yield of 7.19999 percent, compared to 7.18357 percent in the previous auction.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2036 was 7.31998 percent.

Total bids were 36.96 trillion rupiah, lower than 45.88 trillion rupiah received in the Aug. 2 auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.74 for the t-bills maturing in May 2017.

$1 = 13,098 rupiah Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

