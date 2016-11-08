FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Indonesia sells 12.9 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target
November 8, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 10 months ago

Indonesia sells 12.9 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 12.9 trillion rupiah ($986.24 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The T-bills maturing in February 2017 had a weighted average yield of 5.77080 percent and the T-bills maturing in November 2017 had a weighted average yield of 6.18653 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027 was 7.33979 percent, higher than 7.03968 percent at the last auction on Oct. 25.

Tuesday's auction weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2022 was 6.96991 percent.

Bonds maturing in August 2032 had a weighted average yield of 7.76871 percent.

Total incoming bids were worth 22.51 trillion rupiah, higher than 15.32 trillion rupiah worth of bids received in the auction on Oct. 25.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.21 for the T-bills maturing in February 2017. ($1 = 13,080 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
