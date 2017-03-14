FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 5 months ago

Indonesia sells 11.35 trln rupiah bonds at auction, below target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 11.35 trillion rupiah ($848.92 million) of bonds at an auction, below the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.

The T-bills maturing in June 2017 had a weighted average yield of 5.10944 percent, higher than 5.06894 percent at the last auction on Feb. 28.

The T-bills maturing in March 2018 had a weighted average yield of 6.06000 percent, up from the previous auction's 5.99341 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2022 had a weighted average yield of 7.22927 percent, compared with 7.28000 percent at the last auction.

The bonds maturing in August 2032 had a weighted average yield of 7.78977 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2036 was 8.01990 percent, lower than 8.11939 percent at the previous auction.

Total incoming bids were worth 26.44 trillion rupiah, lower than the 35.26 trillion rupiah worth of bids received in the auction on Feb. 28.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.32 for the bonds maturing in May 2022.

$1 = 13,370 rupiah Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair

