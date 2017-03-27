Indonesia sells 18.65 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target

JAKARTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 18.65 trillion rupiah ($1.40 billion) of bonds at an auction, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Monday.

The T-bills maturing in June 2017 had a weighted average yield of 4.99664 percent, lower than 5.10944 percent at the last auction on Mar. 14.

The T-bills maturing in March 2018 had a weighted average yield of 6.05000 percent, down from the previous auction's 6.06000 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2027 had a weighted average yield of 7.08604 percent.

The bonds maturing in August 2032 had a lower weighted average yield of 7.50959 percent, compared with 7.78977 percent at the last auction.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2036 was 7.75989 percent, lower than 8.01990 percent at the previous auction.

Total incoming bids were worth 33.95 trillion rupiah, higher than the 26.44 trillion rupiah worth of bids received in the auction on Mar. 14.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.74 for the T-bills maturing in March 2018.