Indonesia sells 17 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 17 trillion rupiah ($1.28 billion) of bonds at an auction, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.

The T-bills maturing in July 2017 had a weighted average yield of 4.92448 percent, lower than 4.92800 percent at the last auction on April 11.

The T-bills maturing in January 2018 had a weighted average yield of 5.64400 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2022 was 6.69857 percent, lower than last auction's 6.81462 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2027 had a weighted average yield of 7.05397 percent, lower than 7.08745 percent at the previous auction on April 11.

The bonds maturing in May 2036 had a weighted average yield of 7.73974 percent, while the bonds maturing in February 2044 had a weighted average yield of 7.95893 percent.

Total incoming bids were worth 47.14 trillion rupiah, higher than the 41.89 trillion rupiah received in the auction on April 11.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 13.58 for the bonds maturing in May 2022. ($1 = 13,280 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)