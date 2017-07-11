JAKARTA, July 11 Indonesia sold 17 trillion rupiah ($1.27 billion) of bonds at an auction, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.

The government sold t-bills maturing in October 2017 with a weighted average yield of 5.08460 percent, while the t-bills maturing in July 2018 had a weighted average yield of 5.94850 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2022 had a weighted average yield of 6.96988 percent, up from 6.62973 percent in the previous auction on June 20.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027 was 7.13990 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2036 had a weighted average yield of 8.00650 percent, higher than 7.51596 percent at the last auction.

Total incoming bids were 33.68 trillion rupiah, higher than 22.26 trillion rupiah received at the last auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.88 for bonds maturing in May 2027. ($1 = 13,390 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)