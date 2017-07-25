Indonesia sells 21.05 trln rupiah of bonds, above target

JAKARTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 21.05 trillion rupiah ($1.58 billion) of bonds at an auction, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.

The government sold t-bills maturing in October 2017 with a weighted average yield of 5.02980 percent, lower than 5.08460 percent at the last auction on July 11.

The T-bills maturing in April 2018 had a weighted average yield of 5.69902 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2022 had a weighted average yield of 6.73955 percent, down from 6.96988 percent in the previous auction.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027 was 6.93984 percent, lower than the previous auction of 7.13990 percent.

The bonds maturing in August 2032 had a weighted average yield of 7.32975 percent.

Total incoming bids were 35.99 trillion rupiah, higher than 33.68 trillion rupiah received at the last auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.48 for bonds maturing in May 2022.