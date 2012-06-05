FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 7.5 trln rph of bonds, yields up
June 5, 2012 / 10:57 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 7.5 trln rph of bonds, yields up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 7.5 trillion rupiah ($797.87
million) of government bonds in an auction on Tuesday, with yields up across the
curve from auctions last month.	
    Following are the results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.	
                    1-yr     5-yr      10-yr     20-yr
                    T-bills  bonds     bonds     bonds
                             FR0060    FR0061    FR0058
 Incoming bids        2.425     2.680     4.652     4.410
 (trln rph)                                      
 Winning bids         0.730     1.550     3.500     1.720
 (trln rph)                                      
 - Competitive        0.250     1.550     3.375     1.720
 bids                                            
 - Non competitive    0.480         -     0.125         -
 bids                                            
 Lowest yield       4.12500   5.40625   6.43750   7.21875
 (pct)                                           
 Highest yield      4.81250   6.00000   6.87500   7.37500
 (pct)                                           
 Weighted avg       4.12500   5.56895   6.50282   7.24809
 yield                                           
 Bid-to-cover          3.32      1.73      1.33      2.56
 ratio                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry.	
($1 = 9,400 rupiah)	
	
 (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana)

