OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Indonesia aims to raise 5 trln rph at Nov 12 auction
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2012 / 9:54 AM / in 5 years

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Indonesia aims to raise 5 trln rph at Nov 12 auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Finance ministry corrects auction date to Nov 12)

JAKARTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry aims to raise 5 trillion rupiah ($519.75 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Nov. 12, the debt office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry plans to sell T-bills maturing in Feb 2013 and Nov 2013, as well as long term bonds with 6-year, 16-year and 21-year maturities.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy on Monday raised 60 billion yen from its Samurai Bonds with a coupon of 1.13 percent.

$1 = 9,620 rupiah Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
