OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Indonesia aims to raise 5 trln rph at Nov 12 auction

(Finance ministry corrects auction date to Nov 12)
JAKARTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry aims to raise 5 trillion rupiah ($519.75 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Nov. 12, the debt office said in a statement on Wednesday.
The ministry plans to sell T-bills maturing in Feb 2013 and Nov 2013, as well as long term bonds with 6-year, 16-year and 21-year maturities.
Southeast Asia’s biggest economy on Monday raised 60 billion yen from its Samurai Bonds with a coupon of 1.13 percent.
$1 = 9,620 rupiah Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg