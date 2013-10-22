FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
October 22, 2013 / 9:40 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 12 trillion
rupiah ($1.06 billion) of government bonds on Tuesday, above an
indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's
debt office said.
    According to the ministry's debt office, the highest
bid-to-cover ratio was 4.91 for 16-year bills, with
yields lower than previous auction on Oct. 8. 
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.     
               1-yr      6-yr     11-yr    16-yr    31-yr
               T-bill    <IDFR00  <IDFR00  <IDFR00  <IDFR00
                         69=>     70=>     71=>     67=>
 Incoming      3.306      8.5225    9.929   10.795   1.1497
 bids (trln                                         
 rph)                                               
 Winning bids  1             4.8      3.3      2.2      0.7
 (trln rph)                                         
 -             0.8         4.685    2.975    2.150    0.665
 Competitive                                        
 bids                                               
 - Non         0.3         0.115    0.325     0.05    0.035
 competitive                                        
 bids                                               
 Lowest yield  5.60000   6.98000  7.38000  7.75000  8.15000
 (pct)                                              
 Highest       6.50000   7.50000  7.70000  8.40000  8.58000
 yield (pct)                                        
 Weighted avg  5.85219   7.14285  7.42165  7.82447  8.29026
 yield                                              
 Bid-to-cover  3.31         1.78     3.01     4.91     1.64
 ratio                                              
                                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,335 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by xx)

