FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises $190 mln from domestic forex bond
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2013 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia raises $190 mln from domestic forex bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry raised $190 million from its first domestic foreign exchange bond, below an indicative target of up to $450 million, the debt office said on Monday.

The weighted average yield for the 3.5-year bond was 3.51671 percent with total bids of $293.6 million.

The bond is offered to domestic investors, aiming to bring home dollars placed in offshore banks in an effort to help bolster the rupiah from market turbulence. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Randy Fabi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.