Indonesia raises $190 mln from domestic forex bond

JAKARTA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry raised $190 million from its first domestic foreign exchange bond, below an indicative target of up to $450 million, the debt office said on Monday.

The weighted average yield for the 3.5-year bond was 3.51671 percent with total bids of $293.6 million.

The bond is offered to domestic investors, aiming to bring home dollars placed in offshore banks in an effort to help bolster the rupiah from market turbulence. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Randy Fabi)