TABLE-Indonesia raises 8 trln rupiah from debt auction, most yields up
November 6, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 8 trln rupiah from debt auction, most yields up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 8 trillion rupiah ($704.5
million) of government bonds on Wednesday, as targeted, with
most yields rising from the previous auction on Oct. 22, the
finance ministry's debt office said.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
    
              3-mth     1-yr       11-yr      16-yr     21-yr
              T-bill    T-bill     <IDFR0070  <IDFR007  <IDFR006
                                   =>         1=>       8=>
 Incoming     2.052        0.6601      4.498     1.613    2.8928
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 Winning      1             0.450      3.950     0.950     1.650
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 -            1             0.350      3.950     0.950     1.625
 Competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 - Non        0.00          0.100       0.00      0.00     0.025
 competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 Lowest       5.00000     5.95000    7.85000   8.20000   8.53000
 yield (pct)                                            
 Highest      6.50000     7.15000    8.30000   8.75000   8.95000
 yield (pct)                                            
 Weighted     5.35800     6.19991    8.02940   8.47277   8.60884
 avg yield                                              
 Bid-to-cove  2.05           1.47       1.14      1.70      1.75
 r ratio                                                
                                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry. 
($1 = 11,355 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

