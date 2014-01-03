FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia to sell 78 trln rupiah of bonds in Q1
January 3, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia to sell 78 trln rupiah of bonds in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to issue 78 trillion rupiah ($6.41 billion) of bonds in the first quarter of the year to help fund its budget deficit, the finance ministry’s debt office said.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy will hold its first auction of the year on Jan. 7, aiming to raise 10 trillion rupiah. It will offer 3-month and 1-year T-bills, as well as five-, 10-, 20-year bonds.

The bond issuance excludes dollar-denominated, foreign-denominated bonds, and retail bonds of both conventional and sharia securities.

Earlier, the ministry raised 3 trillion rupiah of sukuk to the state-managed Islamic Haj Fund via a private placement.

For details of Indonesia’s bonds issuace, please see:

here

$1 = 12,160 rupiah Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill

