TABLE-Indonesia sells 10 trln rupiah in bonds
January 7, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 10 trln rupiah in bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold
10 trillion ($821 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, as
targeted, with total bids at 29.61 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.35 for 3-month T-bills,
and the highest weighted average yield was for 20-year bonds
.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.     
               3-mth     1-yr      5-yr      10-yr     20-yr
               T-bill    T-bill    <IDFR006  <IDFR007  <IDFR0068
                                   9=>       0=>       =>
 Incoming      5.351        3.831    1.7415    11.597      7.090
 bids (trln                                            
 rph)                                                  
 Winning bids  1                2     0.750       4.1      2.150
 (trln rph)                                            
 -             1                1     0.720       3.7      1.505
 Competitive                                           
 bids                                                  
 - Non         -                1      0.03       0.4      0.645
 competitive                                           
 bids                                                  
 Lowest yield  5.90000    7.10000   8.55000   9.10000    9.50000
 (pct)                                                 
 Highest       7.25000    7.99000   8.85000   9.99000   10.00000
 yield (pct)                                           
 Weighted avg  6.20650    7.34775   8.64861   9.18643    9.59967
 yield                                                 
 Bid-to-cover  5.35          1.92      2.32      2.83       3.30
 ratio                                                 
                                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
    ($1 = 12,180 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
