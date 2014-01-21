FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
#Financials
January 21, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.2 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 30.07 trillion rupiah, slightly
higher than 29.61 trillion rupiah at the Jan. 7 auction. The
highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.13 for the one-year T-bill and
the highest weighted average yield was for the 15-year bonds
.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.     
              1-yr      5-yr       10-yr      15-yr
              T-bill    <IDFR0069  <IDFR0070  <IDFR0071
                        =>         =>         =>
 Incoming       10.255      2.457     8.3435     9.0155
 bids (trln                                   
 rph)                                         
 Winning             2        1.3      6.750      4.950
 bids (trln                                   
 rph)                                         
 -                   1        1.1      5.980      4.480
 Competitive                                  
 bids                                         
 (trln rph)                                   
 - Non               1      0.200      0.770      0.470
 competitive                                  
 bids                                         
 (trln rph)                                   
 Lowest        6.90000    7.70000    8.35000    8.85000
 yield (pct)                                  
 Highest       7.60000    8.23000    8.75000    9.25000
 yield (pct)                                  
 Weighted      7.01260    7.83358    8.43996    9.00449
 avg yield                                    
 Bid-to-cove      5.13       1.89       1.24       1.82
 r ratio                                      
                                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 12,110 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
