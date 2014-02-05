FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, yields mixed
#Asia
February 5, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, yields mixed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15
trillion rupiah ($1.23 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Wednesday, with yields mixed. 
    Total incoming bids were 28.403 trillion rupiah, less than
the 30.07 trillion rupiah in the previous auction. The highest
bid-to-cover ratio was 4.77 for the three-month T-bill and the
highest weighted average yield was 9.63318 for the 20-year bonds
.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
    
            3-mth      1-yr      10-yr      15-yr      20-yr
            T-bill     T-bill    <IDFR0070  <IDFR0071  <IDFR0068
                                 =>         =>         =>
 Incoming   4.771         4.361     10.696      5.956      2.619
 bids                                                  
 (trln                                                 
 rph)                                                  
 Winning    1                 2        4.5        5.4        2.1
 bids                                                  
 (trln                                                 
 rph)                                                  
 -          1               1.5      3.495      4.620      1.550
 Competiti                                             
 ve bids                                               
 (trln                                                 
 rph)                                                  
 - Non      -               0.5      1.005      0.780      0.550
 competiti                                             
 ve bids                                               
 (trln                                                 
 rph)                                                  
 Lowest     5.74000     6.90000    8.95000    9.50000    9.52000
 yield                                                 
 (pct)                                                 
 Highest    7.00000     7.75000   10.00000   10.50000    9.90000
 yield                                                 
 (pct)                                                 
 Weighted   5.94300     6.95000    9.05656    9.56933    9.63318
 avg yield                                             
 Bid-to-co  4.77           2.18       2.38       1.10       1.25
 ver ratio                                             
                                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
    
    ($1 = 12,202.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
