TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, yields mixed

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.23 billion) of bonds at an auction on Wednesday, with yields mixed. Total incoming bids were 28.403 trillion rupiah, less than the 30.07 trillion rupiah in the previous auction. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.77 for the three-month T-bill and the highest weighted average yield was 9.63318 for the 20-year bonds . Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 10-yr 15-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0070 <IDFR0071 <IDFR0068 => => => Incoming 4.771 4.361 10.696 5.956 2.619 bids (trln rph) Winning 1 2 4.5 5.4 2.1 bids (trln rph) - 1 1.5 3.495 4.620 1.550 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.5 1.005 0.780 0.550 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.74000 6.90000 8.95000 9.50000 9.52000 yield (pct) Highest 7.00000 7.75000 10.00000 10.50000 9.90000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.94300 6.95000 9.05656 9.56933 9.63318 avg yield Bid-to-co 4.77 2.18 2.38 1.10 1.25 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,202.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)