TABLE-Indonesia sells 12.25 trln rupiah of bonds, most yields lower

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12.25 trillion rupiah ($1.04 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, with most yields lower than the previous auction on Feb. 5. Total incoming bids were 23.33 trillion rupiah, lower than 28.4 trillion rupiah at the previous auction. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.17 for the 1-year T-bill and the highest weighted average yield was 9.17980 percent for the 20-year bond. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr T-bill <IDFR0069 <IDFR0070 <IDFR0068 => => => Incoming bids 6.346 3.991 7.696 5.2976 (trln rph) Winning bids 2 3.2 3.8 3.25 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.500 2.240 3.200 2.830 bids (trln rph) - Non 0.500 0.960 0.600 0.420 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 6.35000 7.80000 8.44000 9.13000 (pct) Highest yield 7.75000 8.08000 9.00000 9.50000 (pct) Weighted avg 6.44258 7.86944 8.51964 9.17980 yield Bid-to-cover 3.17 1.25 2.03 1.63 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,785 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)