TABLE-Indonesia sells 12.25 trln rupiah of bonds, most yields lower
#Asia
February 18, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 12.25 trln rupiah of bonds, most yields lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12.25
trillion rupiah ($1.04 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, with most yields lower than the previous auction on
Feb. 5. 
    Total incoming bids were 23.33 trillion rupiah, lower than
28.4 trillion rupiah at the previous auction.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.17 for the 1-year
T-bill and the highest weighted average yield was 9.17980
percent for the 20-year bond.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
    
                 1-yr     5-yr       10-yr      20-yr
                 T-bill   <IDFR0069  <IDFR0070  <IDFR0068
                          =>         =>         =>
 Incoming bids     6.346      3.991      7.696     5.2976
 (trln rph)                                     
 Winning bids          2        3.2        3.8       3.25
 (trln rph)                                     
 - Competitive     1.500      2.240      3.200      2.830
 bids                                           
 (trln rph)                                     
 - Non             0.500      0.960      0.600      0.420
 competitive                                    
 bids                                           
 (trln rph)                                     
 Lowest yield    6.35000    7.80000    8.44000    9.13000
 (pct)                                          
 Highest yield   7.75000    8.08000    9.00000    9.50000
 (pct)                                          
 Weighted avg    6.44258    7.86944    8.51964    9.17980
 yield                                          
 Bid-to-cover       3.17       1.25       2.03       1.63
 ratio                                          
                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
    
($1 = 11,785 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
