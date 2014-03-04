FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah of bonds, most yields fall
March 4, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah of bonds, most yields fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15
trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, with weighted average yields for 1-year T-bills, 5-year
and 10-year bonds lower than the previous auction on Feb. 18. 
    Total incoming bids were 39.12 trillion rupiah.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
    
              3-mth   1-yr    5-yr    10-yr    15-yr     30-yr
              T-bill  T-bill  <IDFR0  <IDFR00  <IDFR007  <IDFR006
                              069=>   70=>     1=>       7=>
 Incoming     5.720    5.181   2.448    6.586  11.4597     7.7289
 bids (trln                                              
 rph)                                                    
 Winning      1            2     1.9      2.9  4              3.2
 bids (trln                                              
 rph)                                                    
 -            1.000    1.500   1.880    2.855  3.837        2.975
 Competitive                                             
 bids                                                    
 (trln rph)                                              
 - Non        0.00     0.500   0.020    0.045  0.163        0.225
 competitive                                             
 bids                                                    
 (trln rph)                                              
 Lowest       5.4500  6.2500  7.7500  8.04000  8.54000    8.99000
 yield (pct)  0            0       0                     
 Highest      6.2400  7.7500  7.9600  8.35000  9.01000    9.40000
 yield (pct)  0            0       0                     
 Weighted     5.6122  6.2666  7.8489  8.08732  8.59984    9.04476
 avg yield    0            7       6                     
 Bid-to-cove  5.72      2.59    1.29     2.27  2.86          2.42
 r ratio                                                 
                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,589.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

