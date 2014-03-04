TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah of bonds, most yields fall

March 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, with weighted average yields for 1-year T-bills, 5-year and 10-year bonds lower than the previous auction on Feb. 18. Total incoming bids were 39.12 trillion rupiah. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 15-yr 30-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0 <IDFR00 <IDFR007 <IDFR006 069=> 70=> 1=> 7=> Incoming 5.720 5.181 2.448 6.586 11.4597 7.7289 bids (trln rph) Winning 1 2 1.9 2.9 4 3.2 bids (trln rph) - 1.000 1.500 1.880 2.855 3.837 2.975 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non 0.00 0.500 0.020 0.045 0.163 0.225 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.4500 6.2500 7.7500 8.04000 8.54000 8.99000 yield (pct) 0 0 0 Highest 6.2400 7.7500 7.9600 8.35000 9.01000 9.40000 yield (pct) 0 0 0 Weighted 5.6122 6.2666 7.8489 8.08732 8.59984 9.04476 avg yield 0 7 6 Bid-to-cove 5.72 2.59 1.29 2.27 2.86 2.42 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,589.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)