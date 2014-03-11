FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 1.273 trln rph from sharia bonds, below target
March 11, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia raises 1.273 trln rph from sharia bonds, below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry raised 1.273 trillion rupiah ($111.8 million) in a sale of its sharia securities on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the ministry’s debt office said.

The G20 economy sold 6-month sharia T-bills with a yield of 6.12277 percent, lower than 6.16786 percent in the previous auction.

Yields for six-year and 13-year, project-based sukuk were 8.05313 percent and 8.73438 percent, respectively. while the yield for 29-year, project-based sukuk was 8.97979 percent.

Total bids were 2.76 trillion rupiah, lower than 5.693 trillion rupiah in the previous auction.

On March 3, the ministry sold 19.32 trillion rupiah of retail sharia bonds maturing in three years.

$1 = 11,365 Rupiah Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill

